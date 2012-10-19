Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

ZURICH Oct 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets
seen dipping as tech shares were set to feel the pinch from
Google's surprisingly weak results.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS managers have sacked two traders involved in
unauthorised trading incidents unrelated to accused fraudster
Kweku Adoboli, a London court heard on Thursday.
EFG INTERNATIONAL
EFG FINANCIAL PRODUCTS
Swiss private bank EFG on Thursday said its
restructuring to focus on private banking is completed with the
initial public offering of its investment arm, set to net up to
145 million Swiss francs ($157.03 million) by selling existing
and new shares. Trading in shares of EFG Financial Products
Holding AG begins on Friday on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Fund manager Gottex said assets rose 2 percent to
$7.56 billion in the third quarter as inflows into its hedge
fund strategies outweighed withdrawals from its managed accounts
business.
* Swiss Re announces that Guido Fuerer, currently
Head Chief Investment Office, is appointed as Group Chief
Investment Officer and John R. Dacey, currently Head Group
Strategy & Strategic Investments, is named as a new member of
the group executive committee effective 1 November 2012.
