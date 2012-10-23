Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

ZURICH Oct 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SYNGENTA

Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, confirmed its full-year financial targets on Tuesday after a strong start to the planting season in Latin America.

ADECCO

U.S. corporate executives are more worried about providing healthcare benefits to their employees than about issues like wages, taxes or attracting qualified workers, according to a survey by the world's No. 1 staffing company, Adecco SA .

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding : Group assets under management rise 5 percent to 116.8 billion francs from June 30 to Sept. 30. Asset growth driven by positive market performance as well as positive net new money inflows in both operating businesses.

* Barry Callebaut and Arcor-Dos en Uno sign a long-term outsourcing agreement for the manufacture of compound and chocolate products. Barry Callebaut to build a new factory with a capacity of 20,000 tonnes in Santiago de Chile

* Schindler generated an 8.2 percent increase in orders received and a 6.5 percent rise in revenue in a continued challenging economic environment during the reporting period from January 1 to September 30, 2012.

* Micronas : Owing to the general weakness of the car industry, sales of about CHF 167 million are now expected for 2012

* Mobilezone's said it will change reporting from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER in time for the annual accounts as of 31 December 2012.

* AMS showed continued third-quarter revenue growth and a significant increase in profitability in the third quarter of 2012, and confirmed its full-year guidance 40 percent revenue growth on the year and EBIT margins of more than 20 percent.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc is vital for the well-being of the economy, the Swiss economy minister said on Monday.