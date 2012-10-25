Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

ZURICH Oct 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday as heavyweights Credit Suisse
, Novartis and ABB were seen
dragging down the index.
European indices were set to open higher after data from
China signalled a recovery was gaining pace there, though
concerns about the health of third-quarter company earnings
elsewhere could cap gains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent
to 6,616 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would target an
extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of cost savings by
2015, after third-quarter net profit shrank by more than half.
NOVARTIS
* Novartis AG said on Thursday it was confident
of the safety of two flu vaccines produced at its Italian site
and had witnessed no safety concerns to date.
* Novartis posted worse-than-expected third quarter sales
on Thursday, dragged down by the loss of a U.S. patent on its
top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan and tough comparisons at
its Sandoz unit.
ABB
Engineering firm ABB recorded third quarter net income in
line with analysts' expectations and said its long-term
prospects were favourable, due to growing demand for energy
efficiency and urbanisation in emerging markets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut appoints Peter Boone as new Chief
Innovation Officer
* Logitech said second-quarter sales were down 4 percent
compared to the same quarter in the prior year, and consequently
now anticipates sales and operating income for the second half
of the full-year 2013 below that of the second half of the prior
fiscal year.
* ADB Group reports a mid-period business update.
* Myriad Group said Simon Wilkinson has resigned from the
Board of Directors, with immediate effect.
ECONOMY