Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 26

ZURICH Oct 26 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling as disappointing earnings from Apple and Amazon set a gloomy backdrop for the release of U.S. GDP data later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen weakening 0.3 percent to 6,588 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to convert one of its trading venues into an exchange, which if successful, would create the only U.S. stock exchange owned outright by a major bank, the Wall Street Journal reported.

UBS

* France's prosecutor has asked an investigating judge to question jailed swindler Bernard Madoff and Swiss bank UBS as part of a probe of investor losses from Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, a judicial source told Reuters.

* A friend of accused UBS fraudster Kweku Adoboli told him in 2008 she hoped never to read articles about him in the press like those she had read about a "rogue trader" at France's Societe Generale, a London court heard on Thursday.

NOVARTIS

Spain joined other European countries in halting the sale of anti-influenza vaccines made by Swiss group Novartis, after small particles were found in some of the injections.

TAX

Germany's lower house of parliament rubber-stamped a tax deal with Switzerland on Thursday intended to clamp down on evasion, but the agreement is likely to be blocked in the upper house.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta and Novozymes announced an exclusive global marketing and distribution agreement to commercialize a fermented biological fungicide after signing a first agreement on a different technology in April.

* Clariant and Wilmar establish a joint venture for amines, commonly used in dyes and drugs, and selected amines derivatives.

* EFG International's stake in EFG Financial Products has reduced to just over 20 percent as a result of the over-allotment option being exercised in full.

* Based on new, high-performance sapphire technology, Meyer Burger provides efficient solutions for the industrial production of sapphire covers and touchscreens for the growing, high-volume mobile market.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland's leading indicator KOF is due at 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect it to fall to 1.63 points in October from 1.67 points last month.