Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets set to bounce back as the previous day's sell-off is seen prompting some investors to buy cheaper stocks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its pharmaceutical division could produce 14 or more blockbusters by 2017 as it bets on the success of its oncology pipeline, and heart and respiratory drugs.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re beat third-quarter profit views on a big one-off gain from its sale of a U.S. unit, and said it would consider paying shareholders a special dividend if it cannot find ample opportunities to plow profits back into its business.

SWISSCOM

Swiss telecom company Swisscom cut its full-year outlook again after third-quarter net income fell m ore t han expected as strong demand for its mobile offerings fa iled to offset pr ice erosion in its Swiss core business.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it had been able to catch up with peers in the third quarter as it reported better-than-expected net profit.

UBS

UBS has brought back several employees who were put on leave when it unveiled a drastic pullback from fixed income last week, and more could follow, sources familiar with the situation said.

VONTOBEL

Swiss asset manager and investment bank Vontobel is taking large institutional shareholder Raiffeisen Switzerland to arbitration over claims the retail bank is not meeting the terms of a long-standing cooperation agreement.

SYNGENTA

Syngenta target Devgen reports Q3 rise in seed revenue.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova proposes Jinlong Wang for election to the Board of Directors.

* BCV Group says it reports strong 9-month results, with operating profit up.

* Kuoni reported higher turnover and improved operating earnings in the first nine months of 2012.

* Novartis says FDA advisory committee voted for use of drug for treatment of Cushing's Disease.

* EFG International said its Deputy CEO, Lukas Ruflin, has decided to take a long-planned sabbatical and will step down from this role.

* Cicor wins contract to supply sensor modules for industrial cameras.

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless data due at 0645 GMT.