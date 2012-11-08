Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 8

ZURICH Nov 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets set
to bounce back as the previous day's sell-off is seen prompting
some investors to buy cheaper stocks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its pharmaceutical division
could produce 14 or more blockbusters by 2017 as it bets on the
success of its oncology pipeline, and heart and respiratory
drugs.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re beat third-quarter profit views on a big one-off
gain from its sale of a U.S. unit, and said it would consider
paying shareholders a special dividend if it cannot find ample
opportunities to plow profits back into its business.
SWISSCOM
Swiss telecom company Swisscom cut its full-year outlook
again after third-quarter net income fell m ore t han expected as
strong demand for its mobile offerings fa iled to offset pr ice
erosion in its Swiss core business.
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare said it had been
able to catch up with peers in the third quarter as it reported
better-than-expected net profit.
UBS
UBS has brought back several employees who were put on leave
when it unveiled a drastic pullback from fixed income last week,
and more could follow, sources familiar with the situation said.
VONTOBEL
Swiss asset manager and investment bank Vontobel is taking
large institutional shareholder Raiffeisen Switzerland to
arbitration over claims the retail bank is not meeting the terms
of a long-standing cooperation agreement.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta target Devgen reports Q3 rise in seed revenue.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova proposes Jinlong Wang for election to the
Board of Directors.
* BCV Group says it reports strong 9-month results,
with operating profit up.
* Kuoni reported higher turnover and improved
operating earnings in the first nine months of 2012.
* Novartis says FDA advisory committee voted for
use of drug for treatment of Cushing's Disease.
* EFG International said its Deputy CEO, Lukas
Ruflin, has decided to take a long-planned sabbatical and will
step down from this role.
* Cicor wins contract to supply sensor modules for
industrial cameras.
ECONOMY
* Swiss jobless data due at 0645 GMT.