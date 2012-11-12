Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Monday, while European stocks were seen
mixed as worries over the looming U.S. fiscal cliff and ongoing
concerns about Greece eclipsed better-than-expected macro data
from China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent
to 6,707 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer said on Monday it will buy
19.9 percent of Italy's Kairos Investment management as part of
a deal between the two groups to create a leading onshore wealth
management group in Italy.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse won't follow Swiss rival UBS in
winding down its fixed income business as it has a stronger
position in the business, its chairman was quoted as saying.
UBS
UBS's head of structured credit trading in the United
States, David Carlson, has left the bank as part of the firm's
restructuring, which involves 10,000 staff cuts and a dramatic
pull-back in riskier fixed income products, according to a
person familiar with his departure.
BANKS
Switzerland hopes to restart talks with the U.S. over a
long-simmering tax dispute following the re-election of
president Obama, its economy minister was quoted as saying on
Sunday.
NOVARTIS
* Novartis said new two-year data with Certican showed
positive outcomes at 24 months in the largest liver transplant
trial to date.
* Novartis' Ilaris helps reduce patients' symptoms and the
frequency of attacks in two rare inflammatory diseases,
mid-stage studies showed, as the Swiss drugmaker looks to expand
the use of the medicine.
* Swiss drugmaker Novartis's plant in Colorado has just
passed an inspection by U.S. regulators, giving it hope that
quality control problems in its North American plants are being
solved.
ROCHE
Roche's drug RoActemra helped improve the symptoms of
rheumatoid arthritis better than Abbot's Humira when used as
single treatment, according to a study presented at the American
College of Rheumatology meeting, supporting previous data.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS acquires the Ware Care Group, which
employs 29 specialists and is expected to generate 2012 revenues
in excess of 3.2 million euros.
* Zehnder Group AG said sales growth has slowed
further since mid-year and it expects full-year sales to be only
slightly higher than last year while profit should fall some 20
percent compared to the previous year.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is prepared to take additional
measures to protect the Swiss economy should a further slowdown
make it necessary, a policymaker was quoted as saying on Sunday.
