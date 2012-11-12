Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 12

ZURICH Nov 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Monday, while European stocks were seen mixed as worries over the looming U.S. fiscal cliff and ongoing concerns about Greece eclipsed better-than-expected macro data from China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 6,707 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer said on Monday it will buy 19.9 percent of Italy's Kairos Investment management as part of a deal between the two groups to create a leading onshore wealth management group in Italy.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse won't follow Swiss rival UBS in winding down its fixed income business as it has a stronger position in the business, its chairman was quoted as saying.

UBS

UBS's head of structured credit trading in the United States, David Carlson, has left the bank as part of the firm's restructuring, which involves 10,000 staff cuts and a dramatic pull-back in riskier fixed income products, according to a person familiar with his departure.

BANKS

Switzerland hopes to restart talks with the U.S. over a long-simmering tax dispute following the re-election of president Obama, its economy minister was quoted as saying on Sunday.

NOVARTIS

* Novartis said new two-year data with Certican showed positive outcomes at 24 months in the largest liver transplant trial to date.

* Novartis' Ilaris helps reduce patients' symptoms and the frequency of attacks in two rare inflammatory diseases, mid-stage studies showed, as the Swiss drugmaker looks to expand the use of the medicine.

* Swiss drugmaker Novartis's plant in Colorado has just passed an inspection by U.S. regulators, giving it hope that quality control problems in its North American plants are being solved.

ROCHE

Roche's drug RoActemra helped improve the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis better than Abbot's Humira when used as single treatment, according to a study presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting, supporting previous data.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS acquires the Ware Care Group, which employs 29 specialists and is expected to generate 2012 revenues in excess of 3.2 million euros.

* Zehnder Group AG said sales growth has slowed further since mid-year and it expects full-year sales to be only slightly higher than last year while profit should fall some 20 percent compared to the previous year.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is prepared to take additional measures to protect the Swiss economy should a further slowdown make it necessary, a policymaker was quoted as saying on Sunday.

