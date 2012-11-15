Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss stocks were set to open lower on Thursday, in line with markets elsewhere in Europe on concerns about the fiscal situation in the United States and about a possible recession in the euro zone.

The blue-chip SMI was set to open down 0.5 percent at 6,642 points, pre-market data provided by bank Julius Baer showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich Insurance Group saw its net profit fall 62 percent in the third quarter, falling short of expectations. ž

ABB

Engineering firm ABB on Thursday appointed veteran employee Eric Elzvik as its new chief financial officer, filling a vacancy left by the outgoing Michel Demare.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel said a solid inflow of net new money and positive market developments helped lift assets under management to 96 billion Swiss francs ($101 billion) at the end of October.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gategroup said net profit in the first nine months of the year was 16.9 million francs, down from 43.1 million francs a year earlier hit by higher restructuring charges and financing costs.

* Implenia said the competition commission was investigating suspected anti-competitive agreements.

* AFG said the restructuring of the group was proceeding according to plan.

* Schlatter said it plans declarative capital reductions.

* Zueblin said its portfolio restructuring was on schedule and that the value of its real estate portfolio amounted to 1.08 billion francs at 30 September 2012.

* Huegli said Sven Matthisson has decided to leave the group and that Joerg Meyer would be the new head of the private label division.