Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
ZURICH Nov 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BANKS
Swiss private bank Pictet is under investigation by the U.S. authorities, the bank said on Sunday, making it the latest Swiss bank to come under scrutiny in a U.S. probe into the use of foreign banks by wealthy Americans seeking to avoid paying tax.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Leclanche GmbH, has obtained a 6 million Swiss franc ($6.45 million) bridge loan from Bruellan Corporate Governance Action Fund, to cover its short term funding needs.
ECONOMY
* Non-farm payrolls for the third quarter are due at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.9297 Swiss francs)
