Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On Dec 3

ZURICH Dec 3 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets set to
add to last week's gains, boosted by improved Chinese
manufacturing data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
* Swiss bank UBS AG is close to a settlement with U.S. and
British authorities and is expected to pay more than $450
million over claims that some of its employees submitted false
Libor rates, the New York Times reported.
* UBS may be able to improve shareholder returns quickly as
the Swiss bank is reaping the benefits from radical
restructuring, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing Chairman
Axel Weber.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Aryzta said its revenue for the 13 weeks ended
Oct 31, 2012, grew 9 percent to 1.099 bln euros.
* Helvetia said it successfully concluded the
portfolio acquisition and reorganisation of management at
Helvetia France.
* Alpiq sells its stake in Repower to the canton of
Graubuenden and Axpo.
* Nestle completes acquisition of Pfizer Nutrition
for $11.85 billion. The deal was announced in late April
.
* Kuehne + Nagel AG has appointed Detlef Trefzger
as new member of the management board as of March 1, 2013. He
will take over global responsibility for the business unit
Contract Logistics.
* Barry Callebaut AG completed the sale of its
factory and the related business in Dijon, France to the newly
formed "Chocolaterie de Bourgogne."
ECONOMY
* Swiss Oct retail sales data due at 0815 GMT
* Swiss PMI data due at 0830 GMT