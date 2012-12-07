Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Dec 7 Swiss stocks were set to move sideways or modestly higher on Friday, though activity may be thin as investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 6,914 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bucher said it is acquiring the engineering business of Swiss-based Filtrox Group for an undisclosed price, in a bid to strengthen its beverage technology activities in the area of beer filtration.
* DKSH said it is extending its system and services certification partnership with SGS for the audit and certification of 20 sites in more than ten countries.
* Partners Group said it has invested on behalf of its clients in the acquisition of the Aventine of Alexandria, a 574-unit multifamily high-rise located in the Washington, DC metro area, one of the strongest apartment markets in the US.
* Huegli said it is acquiring assets of Germany's Vogeley Group, in particular trademark rights for Vogeley and Wachter, recipes as well as client lists, for an undisclosed price.
ECONOMY
* SNB foreign currency reserves data due at 0800 GMT.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact