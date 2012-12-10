Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 10

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Dec 10 Swiss stocks were set to move sideways on Monday, though economic data from China and the United States that raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two economies could underpin modest gains later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 6,927 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BANKS
German opposition-led states said they will continue to block a tax deal reached by the German and Swiss governments, crushing Berlin's hopes of salvaging the agreement through mediation, a magazine reported.
ROCHE
* The proposed election of Swiss drugmaker Roche's chief executive to its board of directors and the exit of two independent board members could meet with resistance from shareholders, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported.
* Roche's drug Perjeta significantly extended the lives of women with an aggressive and incurable form of breast cancer compared to a placebo, according to new data from a late-stage study presented on Saturday.
SWATCH GROUP
Growing sales to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.56 billion) this year is still possible for the world's biggest watchmaker despite the negative impact of the weak dollar, Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it will close a private equity investment fund, Partners Group Secondary 2011 L.P., at 2 billion euros, which was oversubscrubed before its fundraising expiration date.
* Schweiter said it will sell Ismeca Semiconductor Holding AG to said U.S.-based Cohu, Inc. for $54.5 million, and undertake a buyback of up to 10 percent of share capital over two years.
* Basilea said Chief Operating Officer Ronald Scott will become CEO from January, succeeding Anthony Man, who has decided for personal reasons to leave the company at year-end.
ECONOMY
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact