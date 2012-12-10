Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 10

ZURICH Dec 10 Swiss stocks were set to move sideways on Monday, though economic data from China and the United States that raised hopes about the outlook for growth in the world's top two economies could underpin modest gains later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 6,927 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BANKS

German opposition-led states said they will continue to block a tax deal reached by the German and Swiss governments, crushing Berlin's hopes of salvaging the agreement through mediation, a magazine reported.

ROCHE

* The proposed election of Swiss drugmaker Roche's chief executive to its board of directors and the exit of two independent board members could meet with resistance from shareholders, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported.

* Roche's drug Perjeta significantly extended the lives of women with an aggressive and incurable form of breast cancer compared to a placebo, according to new data from a late-stage study presented on Saturday.

SWATCH GROUP

Growing sales to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.56 billion) this year is still possible for the world's biggest watchmaker despite the negative impact of the weak dollar, Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said it will close a private equity investment fund, Partners Group Secondary 2011 L.P., at 2 billion euros, which was oversubscrubed before its fundraising expiration date.

* Schweiter said it will sell Ismeca Semiconductor Holding AG to said U.S.-based Cohu, Inc. for $54.5 million, and undertake a buyback of up to 10 percent of share capital over two years.

* Basilea said Chief Operating Officer Ronald Scott will become CEO from January, succeeding Anthony Man, who has decided for personal reasons to leave the company at year-end.