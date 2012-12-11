Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 11

ZURICH Dec 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open broadly unchanged on Tuesday, while European markets were
seen inching higher, helped by signs U.S. budget talks to avoid
the "fiscal cliff" are picking up pace.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
6,946 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG's blood cancer drug Tasigna is better at
treating a type of chronic myeloid leukaemia than its older drug
Glivec, according to data from two late-stage trials, boosting
prospects for its oncology franchise.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche announced encouraging early-stage data from
four investigational medicines at the American Society of
Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Atlanta.
* Barry Callebaut published restated figures for
its first quarter 2011/12 to reflect the divestment of its
consumer business.
* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG is streamlining
its Group management and is adjusting the structure of its
strategic facilities to concentrate on construction materials.
* Publigroupe published the conditions for its
share buyback programme. The Swiss takeover board has
acknowledged that the buyback program until 30th April 2013 can
be exempted with a maximum of 375'905 own registered shares.
* The Board of Daetwyler Holding has nominated Gabi
Huber for election as a new director at the Annual General
Meeting on 23 April 2013.
* Implenia is acquiring the falsework unit of
Robert Aebi AG, a Swiss supplier of construction machinery to
strengthen activities in falsework construction.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening
its 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 in a tender.