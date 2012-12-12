Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Dec 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
UBS
Three British men including former Citigroup and UBS trader Thomas Hayes were detained in London on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday it is acquiring the cocoa ingredients business of Singapore-based Petra Foods for $950 million in cash, in a bid to strengthen its position in processing cocoa.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne & Nagel said advanced control and automation systems maker Crestron is expanding its contract with the Swiss logistics firm by bringing all its warehousing activities under one roof.
* Aryzta said shareholders approved all board motions including the distribution of a dividend of 0.6125 Swiss francs per registered share.
ECONOMY
Swiss November ZEW index at 1000 GMT
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.