Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13

ZURICH Dec 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
inch higher at the open after the U.S. Federal Reserve took new
stimulus steps to bolster the economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
BANKS
A German parliamentary mediation committee failed on
Wednesday to reach an agreement on ratifying a tax deal signed
by the German government with Switzerland, a battle tinged by
next year's federal election.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* PubliGroupe completes acquisition of 85 percent
of Improve Digital after the Swiss Competition Commission
approved the transaction.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss government said it was cautiously optimistic for
the economic outlook assuming the euro zone debt crisis does not
again escalate even as it trimmed its growth forecast for 2013
to 1.3 percent.
* Swiss producer/import price data for November 0815 GMT
* Swiss National Bank expected to reiterate its commitment
to keeping a lid on the franc when it announces outcome of
quarterly monetary policy meeting at 0830 GMT.
RESEARCH
Nestle : Barclays raises to overweight from equal
weight; price target to 70 Swiss francs from 62 francs.