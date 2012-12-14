Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 14

Zurich Dec 14 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The Swiss bank is expected to pay about $1 billion to settle charges of rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark, according to a person familiar with the situation, making it the second major bank to be officially ensnared by the global scandal.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group announces its year-end promotions in the senior management team and new management responsibilities: Andreas Knecht and Marlis Morin promoted to partners of the company.

* Baloise Group CEO Martin Strobel to head supervisory board, taking over from Jan De Meulder, who will lead German unit Basler Versicherung following its merger with two Deutscher Ring companies.