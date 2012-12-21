Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 21

ZURICH Dec 21 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

* UBS has tapped a former Barclays Bank investment banker to lead its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters and sent to UBS employees Thursday.

* UBS leads Asia Pacific 2012 ECM underwriting, fees - RTRS.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said European commission approves Exjade for iron overload in thalassemia patients with non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina expects an impairment charge of 29 million Swiss francs to be recorded against its Norwegian assets in its full-year financial statement 2012.

* Swisscom's Kathrin Amacker-Amann, head of corporate communications since autumn 2010 and member of the group executive board, will be leaving the company in 2013 at her own request.

* Swisslog Holding AG adjusts group management structure. As of 1 January 2013 Chairman Hans Ziegler will take over the lead of the Executive Committee.

* Holcim Ltd has reduced its shareholding in Siam City Cement Company Limited from 36.8 pct to 27.5 pct.

* Partners Group closes its Asia-Pacific and Emerging Markets programs at $1 billion.

* Lindt & Sprungli completes purchase of own shares and participation certificates.

* EFG says 91.14 pct of the currently outstanding EFG Fiduciary Certificates of EUR 264,781,000 of principal amount had been validly tendered by the early offer deadline of its cash tender offer.

* Leclanche announces the appointment of Klaus Toennesmann as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis effective immediately.

ECONOMY

0800 GMT SNB monthly statistical bulletin

0830 GMT SNB quarterly bulletin for Q4