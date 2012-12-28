Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH Dec 28 Swiss stocks were set to open a touch higher on Friday, as equity investors eye whether a deal to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff" will be reached before further boosting their exposure to equities.
The Swiss blue chip index SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 6,876 points, according to premarket data from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich Insurance said it will book a pretax profit and release $340 million in capital over two years by disposing of U.K. daughter Eagle Star to RiverStone Insurance, part of the Swiss insurer's strategy to sell non-core activities and redeploy capital.
* Graubuender Kantonalbank said a Swiss court has halted judicial proceedings against the bank in connection with Italian dairy firm Parmalat.
* Myriad Group said Gordon Tsang, senior vice-president of sales and general manager is Asia, will leave the company at year-end to pursue other business interests.
ECONOMY
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2-week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop * Futures imply traders pare view on U.S. rate hike in March (Updates traders view on March rate hike in last paragraph) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, posting its steepest one-day drop in over two weeks, due to lower U.S. bond yields
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2-week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop * Futures imply traders pare view on U.S. rate hike in March (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, posting its steepest one-day drop in over two weeks, due to lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the