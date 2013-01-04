Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4

ZURICH Jan 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen
falling as concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may end its
asset-buying programme ahead of time curbed appetite for shares.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
STRAUMANN
Dental implant maker Straumann said it has appointed Marco
Gadola as Chief Executive as it seeks to improve its performance
in increasingly challenging dental implant markets.