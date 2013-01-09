Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 9

ZURICH Jan 9 Swiss stocks were set to open higher on Wednesday, in line with other European markets as investors took heart from an upbeat start to the U.S. earnings season.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.25 percent to 7,092 points, according to premarket indications provided by bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

* UBS's investment banking and risk management bosses will be quizzed by British lawmakers on Wednesday on standards and controls at the Swiss bank after a string of scandals.

* A 79-year-old Florida woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges of tax evasion through accounts at Swiss bank UBS AG, one of the largest such prosecutions in years.

For more, click on:

NESTLE

Nestle is working with bank Rothschild to divest assets in Latin America valued at more than $1 billion to clear the way for its acquisition of Pfizer's nutrition unit, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG appoints Carlos Valle to be CEO, Caribbean.

* Coltene Holding AG's board of directors nominates Roland Weiger as new board member.

ECONOMY

* Results of the 2015 and 2024 Federal bond issue due