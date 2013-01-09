Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 9

ZURICH Jan 9 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Wednesday, in line with other European markets as
investors took heart from an upbeat start to the U.S. earnings
season.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.25 percent
to 7,092 points, according to premarket indications provided by
bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
* UBS's investment banking and risk management bosses will
be quizzed by British lawmakers on Wednesday on standards and
controls at the Swiss bank after a string of scandals.
* A 79-year-old Florida woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to
criminal charges of tax evasion through accounts at Swiss bank
UBS AG, one of the largest such prosecutions in years.
For more, click on:
NESTLE
Nestle is working with bank Rothschild to divest assets in
Latin America valued at more than $1 billion to clear the way
for its acquisition of Pfizer's nutrition unit, Bloomberg
reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG appoints Carlos Valle to be CEO, Caribbean.
* Coltene Holding AG's board of directors nominates
Roland Weiger as new board member.
ECONOMY
* Results of the 2015 and 2024 Federal bond issue due