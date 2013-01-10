Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10

ZURICH Jan 10 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly firmer on Thursday, tracking other global markets
higher as stronger-than-expected Chinese data bolstered
confidence in the economic recovery.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent
to 7,158 points, according to premarket indications provided by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
BlackRock Inc. said on Thursday it is buying Credit
Suisse's exchange-traded fund business for an
undisclosed price.
For more, click
SWATCH
The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group said
sales rose 14 percent to 8.143 billion Swiss francs ($8.78
billion)last year, beating expectations as it said it took
market share from rivals.
For more, click
NESTLE
Nestle Purina PetCare to voluntarily withdraw Waggin' Train
and Canyon Creek Ranch brand dog treat products after trace
amounts of antibiotic residue found in samples.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler gaining ground in Middle East with
high-visibility contracts for its leading mobility solutions in
UAE and Qatar.
* Swisslog names Reto Sidler new Head Corporate
Communications.
* Coltene Holding AG nominates Roland Weiger to its
board of directors.
* Sika said full-year sales rose 5.8 percent to
4.82 billion francs, with emerging markets growth offsetting a
drop in European demand.
ECONOMY