Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 11

ZURICH Jan 11 Swiss stocks were set to open
higher on Friday, in line with European markets as signs of an
improvement in the global economy encourage investors to add to
equities holdings.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
NOVARTIS
Novartis said its drug Afinitor helped reduce kidney tumors
linked to tuberous sclerosis complex, or TSC, a rare genetic
disease that causes tumors to grow in the brain and other vital
organs.
For related news click on [NOVN.VX RTRS]
ROCHE
One of the worst U.S. flu seasons in a decade has created
shortages of vaccine and the Tamiflu treatment for children,
notably at Roche unit Genentech, raising the prospect that
people considered at high risk of getting the flu might not get
the protection they need.
For related news click on [ROG.VX RTRS]
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer secures order exceeding $10 million
for high precision machine tools in China.
ECONOMY
* Swiss inflation data due at 0815 GMT.