Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 30

ZURICH Jan 30 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche expects profit to grow faster than revenue in 2013 as strong sales of its cancer medicines and improvements in productivity helped it post an 11 percent rise in full-year earnings.

BANKS

UBS and Credit Suisse, which dominate the Zurich gold market, raised their charges for holding bullion according to clients and people familiar with the banks cited by The Financial Times.

ECONOMY

UBS December consumption indicator at 0700 GMT

January KOF indicator at 0800 GMT
