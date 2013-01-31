Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 31

ZURICH Jan 31 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, mirroring other European bourses, after
data showing stalled U.S. economic growth and Saipem's profit
warning sparked worries about the earnings season.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ROCHE
Roche's GA101 drug significantly improved progression-free
survival in people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL),
giving the Swiss drugmaker the first signal it may have a viable
successor to its current best-selling medicine.
PRIVATE BANKS
Revenue at Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee fell 9
percent in 2012 despite an 8 billion franc rise in assets under
management, illustrating how client inactivity is crimping
income at private banks.
VP BANK
Alfred W. Moeckli has been elected Chief Executive of VP
Bank and will take up his role on May 1.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bucher Industries AG increased sales by 12
percent to 2.6 billion Swiss francs in 2012.
ECONOMY