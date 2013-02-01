Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 1

ZURICH Feb 1 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday it
had issued draft guidance not recommending Roche's Avastin for
ovarian cancer. The agency has already rejected Avastin in other
tumour types.
For related news, click on
UBS
UBS is cutting 20 positions at the equities division of its
Canadian investment bank as part of the Swiss lender's
cost-cutting efforts.
For related news, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group Inc lost its bid to be tried separately
from convicted National Century Financial Enterprises Inc
co-founder Lance Poulsen in an upcoming $2 billion civil trial
over fraud at the healthcare financier a decade ago.
For related news, click on
NOVARTIS
Novartis AG said on Thursday it is recalling 183 lots of
cough syrup after discovering the child-resistant feature on
some bottle caps was not functioning correctly.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer announces principal closing of its
acquisition of Merrill Lynch's International Wealth Management
business.
* Autoneum recorded an increase of 13.4 percent in
net sales for 2012 to 1.91 billion Sfr.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals ) said a Dutch Appeals
Committee has approved Cortiment, indicated for the induction of
remission in patients with a form of colitis, for marketing in
the Netherlands following a review.
* Gurit said net sales rose 1.8 percent to 351
million Swiss francs in 2012, which is slightly below its last
annual guidance of around 355 million francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss purchasing managers' index for January due at
0800 GMT.