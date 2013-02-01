Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 1

ZURICH Feb 1 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday it had issued draft guidance not recommending Roche's Avastin for ovarian cancer. The agency has already rejected Avastin in other tumour types.

UBS

UBS is cutting 20 positions at the equities division of its Canadian investment bank as part of the Swiss lender's cost-cutting efforts.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group Inc lost its bid to be tried separately from convicted National Century Financial Enterprises Inc co-founder Lance Poulsen in an upcoming $2 billion civil trial over fraud at the healthcare financier a decade ago.

NOVARTIS

Novartis AG said on Thursday it is recalling 183 lots of cough syrup after discovering the child-resistant feature on some bottle caps was not functioning correctly.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer announces principal closing of its acquisition of Merrill Lynch's International Wealth Management business.

* Autoneum recorded an increase of 13.4 percent in net sales for 2012 to 1.91 billion Sfr.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals ) said a Dutch Appeals Committee has approved Cortiment, indicated for the induction of remission in patients with a form of colitis, for marketing in the Netherlands following a review.

* Gurit said net sales rose 1.8 percent to 351 million Swiss francs in 2012, which is slightly below its last annual guidance of around 355 million francs.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss purchasing managers' index for January due at 0800 GMT.