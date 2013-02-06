Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 6

ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss stocks are indicated just higher on Wednesday, as investors are kept on tenterhooks by mixed corporate earnings and lingering concerns about Europe's peripheral economies.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 7,408 points, according to premarket data provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SYNGENTA

The world's largest agrochemicals company said it will hike its dividend 19 percent after strong sales helped it post full-year net profit that beat expectations.

For related news, click on:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank said full-year net profit rose 15 percent, as the Swiss bank kept a lid on costs amid a rise in client fees and commissions.

For related news, click on:

SWATCH

The watchmaker could fall out of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI due to changes in the way it reports its accounts, according to a report on Wednesday by Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. Swatch's chairman is quoted in the report as sanguine on the potential change.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Metall Zug Group has acquired the refrigeration equipment business of AFG Arbonia-Forster Holding AG.

* Syngenta said it will propose Eleni Gabre-Madhin and Eveline Saupper as new board members at a shareholder meeting in April, when current directors Peggy Bruzelius, Peter Thompson and Felix Weber retire. The board will also propose the re-election of Michael Mack and of Jacques Vincent.

* Syngenta said it plans to invest $77 million in the expansion of its corn seed production facility in Formosa, Brazil. Annual capacity will be quadrupled to 1.6 million bags by 2015.