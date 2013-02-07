Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 7

ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss stocks were indicated little changed on Thursday as a global stocks rally stalled amid renewed concern about the euro zone ahead of a meeting of the European Central Bank.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 7,435 points, according to premarket data provided by bank Julius Baer, with the biggest loser indicated as Credit Suisse, whose shares were seen falling 2 percent.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it will cut more costs, after fourth-quarter net profit missed expectations on sluggish results from its investment bank.

UBS

Former Bank of America Corp managing director Johnny Williams is joining UBS AG as vice chairman for the Americas, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

SWISSCOM

Telecoms provider Swisscom posted a 153 percent rise in net income for 2012, the jump from 2011 mainly attributable to the previous year's 1.3 billion euro ($1.76 billion) writedown on its Italian unit Fastweb.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea reports 2012 financials with a solid cash position and significant milestones ahead

* Clariant announces early redemption of 300 million Swiss franc 3 pct convertible bond, to be repaid March 21.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -6 points in January from -17 points in October.

* Swiss National Bank currency reserves data for January due at 0800 GMT