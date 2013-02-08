Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss stocks are seen opening
higher on Friday, in line with other European bourses after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi commented on
improving euro zone confidence, tracking Asian gains on solid
Chinese trade data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.3 percent
firmer at 7,357 points, according to premarket data provided by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
* Calling them "tax cheats" and their lawsuit a "travesty,"
a U.S. appeals court threw out an effort by some American
customers of UBS AG to recover damages over bank services that
resulted in their having evaded U.S. taxes.
* UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas has expanded its
broker force in Rhode Island with a veteran team from rival
brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Richemont said it is nominating incoming co-CEO
Bernard Fornas to the Board of Directors
* Kaba is building up its position in South America
by buying its subsidiary Silca of Colombian company Flexon
Llaves S.A.
* EMS Group said net sales rose 5.9 percent in 2012
and net operating income (EBIT) increased by 8.4 percent
compared to the previous year.
* PubliGroupe SA said Alain Bandle appointed new
CEO of Publicitas.
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said net new money rose
2.2 percent to 590.2 million Swiss francs ($643.2 million) in
2012 while group profit increased 3.5 percent to 158.7 million
francs.
* Leclanche SA has appointed turnaround specialist
Talisman Infrastructure Ventures LLP to support development
plans.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.4 percent in January from 3.3 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Friday.
* Swiss retail sales data due at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.9176 Swiss francs)