Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

ZURICH Feb 8 Swiss stocks are seen opening higher on Friday, in line with other European bourses after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi commented on improving euro zone confidence, tracking Asian gains on solid Chinese trade data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.3 percent firmer at 7,357 points, according to premarket data provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

* Calling them "tax cheats" and their lawsuit a "travesty," a U.S. appeals court threw out an effort by some American customers of UBS AG to recover damages over bank services that resulted in their having evaded U.S. taxes.

* UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas has expanded its broker force in Rhode Island with a veteran team from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont said it is nominating incoming co-CEO Bernard Fornas to the Board of Directors

* Kaba is building up its position in South America by buying its subsidiary Silca of Colombian company Flexon Llaves S.A.

* EMS Group said net sales rose 5.9 percent in 2012 and net operating income (EBIT) increased by 8.4 percent compared to the previous year.

* PubliGroupe SA said Alain Bandle appointed new CEO of Publicitas.

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said net new money rose 2.2 percent to 590.2 million Swiss francs ($643.2 million) in 2012 while group profit increased 3.5 percent to 158.7 million francs.

* Leclanche SA has appointed turnaround specialist Talisman Infrastructure Ventures LLP to support development plans.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in January from 3.3 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

* Swiss retail sales data due at 0815 GMT.

($1 = 0.9176 Swiss francs)