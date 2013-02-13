Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 13

ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
creep higher at the open on Wednesday, with other European
bourses seen mixed at the open as investors focus on corporate
results due from sector heavyweights including oil major Total
.
The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher
at 7,436 points, premarket indicators from bank Julius Baer
showed
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
* Former UBS investment bank CEO Carsten Kengeter, who was
tasked with winding down the Swiss bank's non-core portfolio, is
set to leave the bank, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.
Kengeter, who will assist in a short transition period, will
be succeeded by Sam Molinaro, a former Bear Stearns executive,
who will take charge with immediate effect and report to group
CEO Sergio Ermotti.
* UBS AG has lost a bid to block a securities arbitration by
a Minnesota healthcare organization asserting claims arising out
of $125 million in auction-rate securities it issued in 2007.
* The co-head of UBS's financial institutions group (FIG) in
Europe, Edouard de Vitry, is leaving the bank in the latest high
level restructuring in its investment bank division, three
people with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
A new drug from Novartis for myelofibrosis, a rare blood
cancer, is not worth using on the state health service,
Britain's healthcare cost watchdog said on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research has extended
its research collaboration with GenVec through January 13, 2014.
ECONOMY
* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT