Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On March 26

ZURICH, March 26 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly weaker as concerns related to a Cyprus bailout dampen investor sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 7 points to 7,655 points, according to Swiss stock futures.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valora's 2012 net profit declined to 45.7 million francs despite an increase in sales to 3.32 billion francs, hit in part by an increased interest expense resulting from the larger debt burden assumed to finance two major acquisitions made in 2012.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach has decided to postpone its annual general meeting to an as yet undetermined date in June while it evaluates strategic options to strengthen its capital base and improve the structure of the balance sheet.

* Romande Energie Group posted a 2012 net loss of 278 million Swiss francs hit by fair-value adjustments at Alpiq.

* LifeWatch AG says it has designated Kenneth Melani as its new chairman. The present Chairman and CEO Yacov Geva will continue to act as the Corporate CEO.

* Novartis confirms growing clinical and real-world experience for its MS drug Gilenya as number of patients treated increases to over 63,000.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank will keep the lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro as long as the euro zone remains unstable, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.

