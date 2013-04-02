Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

ZURICH, April 2 Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, in line with other global markets, weighed down by disappointing U.S. factory activity data.

The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3 percent to 7,791 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

The world's biggest banks won a major victory on Friday when a U.S. judge dismissed a "substantial portion" of the claims in private lawsuits accusing them of rigging global benchmark interest rates.

For more, click on:

NOVARTIS

India's top court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's attempt to win patent protection for its cancer drug Glivec, a blow to Western pharmaceutical firms targeting India to drive sales and a victory for local makers of cheap generic drugs.

For more, click on:

LONZA

Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza is reviewing whether it is still worth investing in its joint venture with Teva in "biosimilar" drugs, its Chief Executive said.

For more, click on:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has transferred ownership of businesses in Chile, Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg it bought from U.S. bank Merrill Lynch as it integrates the wealth management businesses it acquired.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant acquires Nano-Silver Ink Technology from Bayer

* The EFG Financial Products Holding board of directors has nominated Pierin Vincenz, chairman of Notenstein Private Bank and CEO of Raiffeisen Switzerland, and Adrian Künzi, CEO of Notenstein Private Bank, as members of the board.

* Alpiq concludes the sale of its shareholding in Repower

* Helvetia: Susanne-Christina Tengler assumed responsibility for Investor Relations on April 1

* Dufry Board to propose Mr. Julian Diaz Gonzalez as Board member at the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2013

* Barry Callebaut said it still believes in the strategic long-term value of the acquisition of Petra Foods' cocoa ingredients division after losing its investment grade rating from Standard & Poor's.

* Nobel Biocare said shareholders endorsed all proposals put including a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs gross per registered share.

* Interroll said it will communicate a replacement at a later date for outgoing senior executive vice-president of Asia Kwang-Heng Seng, who retires at the of March.

* Sonova Holding AG said Andy Rihs will stay on as board member until the end of his current term in 2015 and Heliane Canepa will step down as board member in June.

ECONOMY

Swiss February PMI data at 0830 GMT