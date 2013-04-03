Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3

ZURICH, April 3 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Wednesday, mirroring other European markets as
investors took some profits ahead of key data on the U.S.
economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2
percent at 7,885 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
NOVARTIS
At least three of the world's top drugmakers are bidding for
Brazil's Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos in an auction that may
value the group at more than $5 billion, people familiar with
the matter said.
Pfizer Inc PFE.N, Novartis AG and Abbott Laboratories
are all weighing second-round bids to acquire the
company, which boasts a strong position in Brazil's fast-growing
pharmaceuticals market, the people said.
For more, click on:
ROCHE
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N is emerging as the lead
contender in Life Technologies Corp's LIFE.O auction, working on
a bid that could value the genetic testing maker at as much as
$12 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.
For more, click on:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit by
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that accuses the
Swiss bank of deceiving investors in mortgage-backed securities
that resulted in $11.2 billion of losses.
For more, click on:
PANALPINA
Transport and logistics firm Panalpina named Peter
Ulber as its Chief Executive from June, a former high-ranking
executive at rival Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss stock exchange operator SIX said it has amended its
directive on disclosure of management transactions from April 1.
* Charles Voegele Holding AG said Matthias Freise,
Administrative Board member, will be taking over the post of
Chief Purchasing Officer temporarily for the next six months.
* Repower reported a 43 percent fall in group
profit to 31 million Swiss francs ($32.69 million) hit by low
prices on the energy market.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9484 Swiss francs)