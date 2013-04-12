Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12

ZURICH, April 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling
on caution over a meeting of European Union finance ministers.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5 percent
to 7,778 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* DKSH and Lindt & Sprüngli expand their
partnership to Singapore.
* Nestle said it saw strong support from
shareholders for board proposals at its annual general meeting
and Eva Cheng was elected to the board.
* Swisslog annual general meeting approves all
board proposals.
* Bucher Industries said the annual general meeting
approved all the board's proposals.
* ORIOR AG's shareholders approve all Board proposals
ECONOMY