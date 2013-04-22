Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

ZURICH, April 22 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, with recent encouraging results from some
major firms improving optimism for the earnings season and
prompting investors to buy beaten-down stocks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5
percent at 7,655 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ABB
Automation technology group ABB said it was buying
renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion equity
value to step up its presence in the growing market of solar
inverters that transform solar power into electricity.