Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

ZURICH May 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
edge slightly higher on Tuesday, as investors awaited direction
from U.S. and British markets when they resume trade after
holidays on Monday following last week's turbulence.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 0.2 percent
to 8,183 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse's chairman warned that a
long-running tax dispute with the United States over hidden
Swiss bank accounts could easily escalate and spill over to
rivals if not settled.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea reports isavuconazole orphan drug
designation by U.S. FDA.
* Julius Baer starts transfer of Merrill Lynch's
International Wealth Management business in Hong Kong and
Singapore
* Oerlikon and Continental to cooperate on motor
and transmission systems for hybrid & electric vehicles
* LifeWatch AG files notice with the Swiss
Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA reporting a
possible violation by major shareholders of their disclosure
obligations pursuant to the Swiss Stock Exchange Act
* Orascom Development Holding AG (Orascom
Development) reports a 7.8 percent decrease in
consolidated revenues to CHF 57.9 million in the first quarter
* u-blox introduces high-performance parallel
GPS/GLONASS positioning module
* Romande Energie shareholders approved the 2012
annual report
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in
April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal
Customs Office said on Tuesday.
* Swiss non-farm payrolls for Q1 2013 due at 0715 GMT.