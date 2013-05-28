Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

ZURICH May 28 Swiss stocks were expected to edge slightly higher on Tuesday, as investors awaited direction from U.S. and British markets when they resume trade after holidays on Monday following last week's turbulence.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,183 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse's chairman warned that a long-running tax dispute with the United States over hidden Swiss bank accounts could easily escalate and spill over to rivals if not settled.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea reports isavuconazole orphan drug designation by U.S. FDA.

* Julius Baer starts transfer of Merrill Lynch's International Wealth Management business in Hong Kong and Singapore

* Oerlikon and Continental to cooperate on motor and transmission systems for hybrid & electric vehicles

* LifeWatch AG files notice with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA reporting a possible violation by major shareholders of their disclosure obligations pursuant to the Swiss Stock Exchange Act

* Orascom Development Holding AG (Orascom Development) reports a 7.8 percent decrease in consolidated revenues to CHF 57.9 million in the first quarter

* u-blox introduces high-performance parallel GPS/GLONASS positioning module

* Romande Energie shareholders approved the 2012 annual report

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

* Swiss non-farm payrolls for Q1 2013 due at 0715 GMT.