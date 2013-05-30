Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

ZURICH May 30 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly lower on Thursday, in line with other European bourses
on uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 0.1 percent
to 8,022 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq signs agreement to sell stake in Società
Elettrica Sopracenerina SA (SES). It expects the sale to result
in a cash inflow of 94 million Swiss francs ($97.8 million).
* Tornos said by the end of the subscription period
on May 29, 4,375,578 of the overall 4,429,168 new registered
shares offered in subscription have been taken up at the
subscription and placement price of 7 francs per share.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter
from the previous quarter, clearly outpacing a forecast for 0.2
percent growth in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9610 Swiss francs)