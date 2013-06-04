Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 4

ZURICH, June 4 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets
seen tracking a rally on Wall Street as soft U.S. factory data
eased worries the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back
its stimulus measures.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
* UBS's private banking head hit back against a
shareholder's call to hive off the investment bank, saying the
units work together to serve wealthy private clients.
* A UBS hedge fund agreed to pay a fine of $5.3 million to
settle a charge that one of its units bought stocks in public
offerings that an affiliated unit was shorting, the U.S.
securities regulator said on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its breakthrough therapy LDK378
showed a marked clinical response in patients with ALK+
non-small cell lung cancer.
* Aryzta said revenue for the quarter to April rose
0.2 percent to 1.177 billion euros. It expects to return to
double-digit underlying fully diluted EPS growth in FY 2014.
* Implenia builds an international manufacturing
headquarters in Winterthur.
