Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

ZURICH, June 6 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
weakening over mounting concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may soon taper its economic stimulus programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2 percent
to 7,733 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas said on Wednesday it
hired a veteran adviser from Louisville, Kentucky-based
brokerage Hilliard Lyons who managed $475 million in client
assets at the firm.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Santhera said it secured exclusive rights from
the National Institutes of Health for a novel approach for the
treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
* Phoenix Mecano Group said its executive committee
will be reduced in size from six members to three, namely
Benedikt Goldkamp (Chief Executive Officer), Rochus Kobler
(Chief Operating Officer) and René Schäffeler (Chief Financial
Officer).
* CKW Group posted a net profit of 123.3 million
Swiss francs for the first half of its fiscal year 2012/13.
* VP Bank said a new member will join its group
executive management and the business segments Banking
Liechtenstein & Regional Market and Private Banking
International will be merged.
ECONOMY
* Swiss May inflation due at 0715 GMT