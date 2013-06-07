Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 7

ZURICH, June 7 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday in line with other European markets,
although trading was expected to be volatile ahead of
closely-watched U.S. jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 7,650 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse may sell part of its private bank in Germany
to improve profitability in Europe, a source close to the bank
said on Thursday.
For more, click on:
SWISS BANKS
A parliamentary committee will be briefed confidentially on
Monday about some details of a contested deal that would let
Swiss banks hand over client information to the U.S. authorities
as part of a clamp down on tax evasion, a Swiss lawmaker said,
which represents a government concession in order to win backing
for the draft law.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BCV said it is not among a group of Swiss banks
under formal investigation by U.S. authorities for aiding
wealthy Americans evade taxes through offshore accounts, and
that it has never acquired American clients in the U.S.
* Burkhalter said it raised 23.2 million Swiss
francs ($24.82 million) after 99.6 percent of subscription
rights in a capital increase were exercised.
* Schmolz + Bickenback said Chief Executive
Johannes Nonn will step down as chairman of Deutsche
Edelstahlwerke effective July 1 and be replaced by Martin
Loewendick, another board member and head of sales.
* Schmolz + Bickenback's Board of Directors will propose a
capital increase of 330 million Swiss francs to its annual
general meeting on June 28, in order to pay back some existing
loans and increase financial flexibility.
The board said it rejects the much larger capital increase
of 434 million francs proposed by Schmolz+Bickenbach
Beteiligungs GmbH, Düsseldorf.
* DKSH has optimised its management structure and
says current head of technology Adrian Eberle is leaving the
company.
* Interroll starts direct operations in Italy.
ECONOMY
RATINGS
* Zurich Insurance Group : JP Morgan cuts to
underweight from neutral; target price to 240 Swiss francs from
263 francs.
* Roche Holding AG : Liberium raises to buy; raises
target price to 250 Swiss francs.
* Syngenta : JP Morgan raises target price to 381
Swiss francs from 375 francs; rating neutral.
* Clariant : JP Morgan raises target price to 14.50
Swiss francs from 12 francs; rating neutral.
* Novartis : Jeffeirs cuts target price to 81 Swiss
francs from 88 francs; rating buy.
($1 = 0.9349 Swiss francs)