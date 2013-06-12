Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12

BRIEF-Robert Friman signs agreement for distribution of Angel Bliss in Switzerland
* ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ANGEL BLISS IN SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS BANKS
Switzerland's upper house of parliament is set to vote on a bill that would let Swiss banks disclose data to U.S. prosecutors to help settle a clampdown on tax evasion.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Metall Zug Group announced the purchase of the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. by the Schleuniger Group (Wire Processing business unit).
* Orascom Development Holding AG said it appointed a new Country CEO of Oman and Head of Destination Management Egypt.
*Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division received an order for over 400 million Swiss francs from Audi.
ECONOMY
* ROBERT FRIMAN INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ANGEL BLISS IN SWITZERLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, March 31 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* GRAPHIC-Tech stocks lead way in Europe: http://bit.ly/2h3SjpY