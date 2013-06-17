版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 17日 星期一 13:02 BJT

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH, June 17 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Interroll - new Asia manager set to accelerate growth

* Oerlikon Balzers, developer and producer of hard material coatings, continues its expansion strategy in China

ECONOMY
