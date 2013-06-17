Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
This Diary is filed daily.
ZURICH, June 17 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Interroll - new Asia manager set to accelerate growth
* Oerlikon Balzers, developer and producer of hard material coatings, continues its expansion strategy in China
ECONOMY
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
