Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 17

ZURICH, June 17 Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, in line with other European exchanges as they add to tentative gains from Friday, though advances are expected to be capped ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.3 percent higher at 7,660 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ABB

The Swiss industrial group said Ulrich Spiesshofer, currently head of its discrete automation and motion division, will replace departing Chief Executive Joe Hogan, taking up the role on September 15.

For related news, click on [ABBN.VX ]

ROCHE

The Swiss pharmaceuticals company said Japan's health ministry had approved its drug Avastin for the treatment of aggressive brain cancer in Japan.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut announced restated figures for the previous third quarter due to consumer divestment

* Interroll - new Asia manager set to accelerate growth

* Oerlikon Balzers, developer and producer of hard material coatings, continues its expansion strategy in China

*Sika said it had acquired Everbuild Building Products Ltd, Britain's largest independent manufacturer of sealants, adhesives and construction chemicals