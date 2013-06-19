Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

ZURICH, June 19 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and in Japan as investors seek clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy steps.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher at 7,704 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals and partner Zambon S.p.A said a Safinamide Phase III study showed Safinamide significantly improves responder rates in fluctuating Parkinson's disease (PD) patients as add-on to levodopa.

* Newron's sNN0031 shows good safety and initial efficacy in Phase I/II study in Parkinson's disease.

* Sonova shareholders approved all motions of the board of directors.

* Baloise Group said it increased its shareholding in Nationale Suisse by 0.05 percent to 10.02 percent.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT