Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jun 20

ZURICH, June 20 Swiss stocks were seen falling
on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin
winding down its stimulus measures later this year.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.9 percent weaker
at 7,664 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer. Luxury goods stocks Richemont
and Swatch were both seen down 1.1 percent after data
showed a drop in May watch exports, according to traders.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
BANKS
The Swiss National Bank welcomed measures by Credit Suisse
and UBS to bolster their capital, but said
leverage ratios still lag international rivals.
ECONOMY
* Swiss exports fell in May, with watches, pharmaceuticals
and chemicals seeing a particularly sharp decline, the Federal
Customs Office said on Thursday. Exports from Switzerland fell
by a real 5.2 percent in May to 17.434 billion Swiss francs.
* SNB Monetary policy assessment 0730 GMT