Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 21

ZURICH, June 21 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly higher on Friday, other European bourses little changed
a day on from their sharpest fall in 19 months after the U.S.
Federal Reserve outlined plans to trim its stimulus programme.
The Swiss blue chip SMI index was seen 0.3 percent
firmer at 7,515 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss pharmaceuticals company said on Friday U.S.
regulators have given breakthrough therapy status to an
investigational treatment for patients with acute heart failure,
potentially fast tracking its development and approval.
For related news, click on
KUONI
The travel group said on Thursday its head of finance Peter
Meier has been appointed as Chief Executive on an ad interim
basis, taking over from current group head Peter Rothwell who
will leave at the end of June.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life said on Friday Markus Leibundgut will
become the new Chief Operating Officer of Swiss Life Germany
from July 1. Martin Suter will take over from Markus Leibundgut
as Chief Financial Officer of Swiss Life Switzerland.
* mondoBIOTECH holding said shareholders approved
all agenda items proposed by the board of directors, which has
appointed Raffaele Petrone as Chairman.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA annual
general meeting
* Eastern Property Holding re-elects auditors and
announces new management agreement with a Valartis Group
subsidiary.
* Nobel Biocare announces new digital workflow and
new regenerative product at Global Symposium in New York
ECONOMY
SNB publishes Monthly Statistical Bulletin and Monthly
Bulletin of Banking Statistics.