Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

ZURICH, June 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, though a drop in Asian stocks amid
worries that tight liquidity may threaten China's economic
growth could dampen sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.6 percent higher
at 7,292, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
ROCHE
Privately held Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
said it signed an agreement with Roche Holding AG to sell a
generic version of the Swiss drugmaker' s chemotherapy drug
Xeloda.
For more, click on:
PARTNERS GROUP
Partners Group said it will pay $270 million for a
majority stake in CSS Corp, a San Jose, California-based
specialist technology outsourcing firm.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services has entered a contract with the Swiss firm to
develop antibiotic product BAL30072.
* Adecco S.A. <ADEN.VX. reports a shareholding in its own
shares of above 5.0 percent
* A Zurich court ruled in favour of Schmolz + Bickenbach
AG's second largest shareholder, by decreeing that the
firm's main shareholder can only vote with 20.46 percent of
shares, rather than with its entire 40.46 percent at Friday's
general meeting.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg holds
speech in Lugano 1130 GMT