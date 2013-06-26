Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26

ZURICH, June 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Wednesday buoyed by a raft of upbeat U.S. data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 7,419 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS AG's U.S. brokerage said on Tuesday it hired
the former head of insurance product management at Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management to run the firm's overall insurance
platform in the Americas.
For more, click on:
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its drug omalizumab
significantly improved itch in patients with a severe form of
hives, according to a late-stage study.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SIX Exchange Regulation opens an investigation of Eastern
Property Holdings Limited on the grounds of possible
breaches of the provisions governing ad hoc publicity.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.46 in May
from a revised 1.43 in April, the Swiss bank's economists said
on Wednesday.