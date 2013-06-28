Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28

ZURICH, June 28 Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged, with investors seen avoiding big bets on the last trading day of the quarter.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open flat at 7,672 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The Swiss bank, which has made deep cuts in its investment banking arm, is expanding in commodity trade finance and has hired 10 bankers in Geneva since the start of the year, a director said on Thursday.

HOLCIM

Holcim named lawyer Xavier Dedullen as head of legal and compliance matters effective on Friday, a newly created role at the Swiss cement maker.

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant on Friday flagged sales from products being developed of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) by 2017, as it confirmed profit targets for 2015.

SONOVA

Sonova's co-founder said on Friday that he will whittle his stake in the hearing aid firm to just over 6 percent in order to finance other business interests.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said that board member Erh-Hsun Chang will not seek re-election and will retire effective September 4.

* Leclanche said Bruellan Corporate Governance Action Fund agreed to extend the maturity date of a bridge loan to July 31 or such earlier date, to coincide with a possible refinancing of the firm.

* LEM Holding SA shareholders approved all board proposals.

* Cytos Biotechnology AG shareholder meeting begins 0800 GMT.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach AG said it lowered the share capital down to 94.5 million Swiss francs from 413.4 million francs by reducing the nominal value of each share, while increasing capital to 425.3 million by issuing new shares to pay down debt and ensure financial flexibility.

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator due 0700 GMT