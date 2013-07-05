Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

ZURICH, July 5 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday with shares expected to extend the
previous session's rally after the European Central Bank assured
investors it would keep interest rates at record lows for an
extended period.
The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen opening up 22
points at 7,858 points, according to the Swiss futures index
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday the European Union
had approved its eye drug Lucentis as a treatment for a fourth
condition.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Limited has
completed the acquisition of a majority interest in UK
multi-asset investment manager Frontier Investment
Management
* Feintool confirms that greenshoe option has been
exercised in full.
* Ascom Network Testing secures orders with a
combined valued of $10 million in the United States.
* Dottikon Es Holding AG Annual General Meeting
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank publishes foreign exchange reserve
data for June at 0700 GMT.
* The Federal Statistics Office publishes Swiss consumer
price data for June at 0715 GMT.