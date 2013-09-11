Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 11

ZURICH, Sept 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open steady on Wednesday as fading worries about a U.S. military
strike on Syria and recent positive economic data from China
support risk sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening a touch
higher at 8,041 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche Diagnostics International and Advanced
Biological Laboratories (ABL) of Luxembourg signed a
collaboration agreement to promote their next-generation
sequencing, genotyping and drug resistance products.
* Holcim says U.S.-based asset manager Harris
Associates L.P. now owns 5.11 pct of voting rights and
registered share capital of the cement maker.
* Actelion is initiating Phase III clinical
development of the novel antibiotic cadazolid in patients
suffering from Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea.
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank says ratings agency
Standard & Poor's confirms its AA+ rating on the bank. The
standalone rating, without an implied government guarantee, is
AA-
* Schaffner confirms sales growth for fiscal
2012/13.
* SHL Telemedicine announces election of Board
Members at AGM.
ECONOMY