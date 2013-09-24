Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 24

ZURICH, Sept. 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Tuesday as investors stay on the sidelines amid a dearth of major economic news.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged at 8,057 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

A U.S. regulator filed lawsuits against Morgan Stanley and eight other banks, including Credit Suisse and UBS, over the sale of nearly $2.4 billion in mortgage-backed securities to two credit unions that later failed, according to a filing.

Separately, a U.S. credit union regulator on Wednesday sued 13 banks, including the two big Swiss banks over alleged manipulation of LIBOR, claiming credit unions lost millions of dollars in interest income as a result of rate-rigging.

For more, click on: [UBSN.VX[

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse's wealth management business plans to pull out or partially withdraw from some 50 countries by the end of the year, a Swiss daily newspaper reported on Tuesday.

For more, click on:

SCHINDLER

Swiss elevators and escalators firm Schindler is promoting company veteran Silvio Napoli to be its new chief executive, replacing Juergen Tinggren who will move to the firm's board after little more than two years at the helm.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burckhardt Compression expects its sales for fiscal year 2013 to be nearly 20% higher than in the previous fiscal year while the order intake is likely to exceed the sales.

* Evolva's antibiotic G C-072 (EV-035 series) has been selected for contract negotiations for preclinical funding by US Defense Threat Reduction Agency.